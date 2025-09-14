Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IVOG Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $120.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.23 and a 52 week high of $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.88.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

