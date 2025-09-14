Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

