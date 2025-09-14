RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.08.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE AVB opened at $195.38 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

