RB Capital Management LLC Buys 45 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,586.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after acquiring an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $519,806,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $930.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $927.34 and its 200-day moving average is $922.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.