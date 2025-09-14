RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,187,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,230,791,000 after buying an additional 1,005,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:TJX opened at $139.55 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The company has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.