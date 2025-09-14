RB Capital Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snap-On

Snap-On Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $333.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $278.75 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.84.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Snap-On’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.