RB Capital Management LLC Has $723,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Glj Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $625.99 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.01 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $608.65 and its 200-day moving average is $468.10. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

