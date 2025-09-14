TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,661 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.64% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 209,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.17 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

