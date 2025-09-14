Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Holdings Lifted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,779 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $25,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,959,000. Amundi grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,046,280,000 after buying an additional 6,054,537 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $224,496,000 after buying an additional 5,665,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after buying an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $830,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

