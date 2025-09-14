Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolfstich Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% during the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879,223 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,788,000 after purchasing an additional 367,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,365,000 after purchasing an additional 262,683 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 431,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

