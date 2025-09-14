Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 14,526 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,926 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,058,000 after acquiring an additional 872,352 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 722,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 709,617 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

BATS FLOT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

