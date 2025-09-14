Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Stock Position Increased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

