Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 632,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

