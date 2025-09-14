Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $586.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $587.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.54.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

