Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,705 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DFUS stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

