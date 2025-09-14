Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 4,776 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 53,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 177,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 177,285 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 612.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 510,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,849,000 after buying an additional 438,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

