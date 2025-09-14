Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $471.51 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $472.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.52. The firm has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

