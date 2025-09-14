Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Stock Position Lifted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,897,000 after buying an additional 1,474,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,374,000 after buying an additional 948,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,140,000 after buying an additional 1,549,946 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

