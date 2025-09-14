Samsheer Ahamad Sells 6,000 Shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,472,000. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samsheer Ahamad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Samsheer Ahamad sold 3,811 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $971,919.33.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Samsheer Ahamad sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.57, for a total value of $453,140.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 2.18. SiTime Corporation has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $268.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%.SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITM. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.33.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

