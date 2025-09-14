Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 626.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

