Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Strong-Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Kroger Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Kroger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kroger by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kroger by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 67.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

