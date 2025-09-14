Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CFO Sells $899,340.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas Howell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $899,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,777 shares in the company, valued at $34,407,849.06. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $297.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $274.25 and a 1 year high of $351.23.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.9% in the second quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.