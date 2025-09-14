James Niewiara Sells 1,700 Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) SVP James Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $481.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.82. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $872,307,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $650,426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,984 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $230,743,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 54.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,784,000 after acquiring an additional 422,039 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

