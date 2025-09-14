ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Acquires $771,542.84 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,126 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $771,542.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,310,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,901,504.30. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,225 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.06 per share, with a total value of $1,250,873.50.
- On Monday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,510 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $992,655.00.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,460 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.88 per share, with a total value of $1,184,284.80.
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 70,108 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,708,973.12.
- On Monday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,520 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $274,555.20.
- On Friday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,620 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $166,181.40.
- On Thursday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 610 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $21,380.50.
- On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,943 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $337,962.57.
- On Monday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $55,136.00.
- On Friday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $345,300.00.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.5%
ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
