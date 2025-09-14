CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4%

CVS stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $75.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CVS Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

