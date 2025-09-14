PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $1,078,987.48 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Mccleary sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $1,078,987.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,210.84. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PriceSmart Stock Down 3.0%

PSMT stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,236,000 after buying an additional 100,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 782,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 160,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,812,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.