Insider Selling: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $5,307,960.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira Platt sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total transaction of $5,307,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,561.34. This represents a 65.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $361.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 3.51. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Carvana by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP grew its position in Carvana by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,176,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

