Insider Selling: WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $3,025,950.20 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 13,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.59, for a total value of $3,025,950.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,563.75. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nelson John Squires III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Nelson John Squires III sold 11,093 shares of WESCO International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $2,339,624.63.

WESCO International Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE WCC opened at $214.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.21 and a twelve month high of $228.35. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.90 and its 200 day moving average is $181.36.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stephens lowered WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.67.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in WESCO International by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WESCO International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

