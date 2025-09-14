Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh Buys 333,394 Shares

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 333,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $5,894,405.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 556,088,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,637,431.20. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mahkam Zanganeh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, Mahkam Zanganeh bought 5,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.07 per share, with a total value of $90,350.00.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of -1.02. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.66). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,576,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,556,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,659,000. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,407,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,378,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SMMT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Summit Redstone set a $21.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.