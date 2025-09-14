Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 148,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,279,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $681.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

