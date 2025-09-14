ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Short Interest Update

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBX opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $30.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 5.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 4,280.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

