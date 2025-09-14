Short Interest in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Rises By 400.0%

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.54% of US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ UTWY opened at $44.46 on Friday. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend
US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.
Read More
