Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

