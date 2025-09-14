Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $13.88.
About Boozt AB (publ)
