Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Drops By 79.9%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,700 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the August 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 864,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8%
USA stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Ride the Luxury Retail Wave with These 3 High-End Brand Stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Wall Street Quietly Bets Big on These Chinese Tech Giants
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Meta’s $600B U.S. Investment: Bearish or Bullish for Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.