Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Drops By 79.9%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,700 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the August 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 864,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8%

USA stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 936,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,431,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,742,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

