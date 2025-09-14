Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.11 and last traded at $53.71. Approximately 1,647,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,428,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Simplify Macro Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide absolute returns. The fund uses a macro strategy to build a risk-balanced, multi-asset portfolio. FIG was launched on May 16, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

