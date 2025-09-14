TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,165 Shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF $OALC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF accounts for about 0.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned 1.98% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OALC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $488,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OALC stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.91. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

About OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

