National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.6667.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

