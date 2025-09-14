QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.7273.

QXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on QXO in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of QXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QXO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in QXO by 258.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in QXO by 1,740.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QXO stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. QXO has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

