QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.7273.
QXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on QXO in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of QXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
QXO stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. QXO has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55.
QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
