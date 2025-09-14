Contrasting Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valneva has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 0 3 0 3.00 Baxter International 1 6 3 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valneva and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valneva presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.79%. Baxter International has a consensus price target of $30.11, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. Given Valneva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Valneva is more favorable than Baxter International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valneva and Baxter International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $183.52 million 4.19 -$13.25 million ($0.98) -9.12 Baxter International $10.64 billion 1.16 -$649.00 million ($0.30) -80.00

Valneva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baxter International. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valneva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva -33.87% -34.78% -13.43% Baxter International -1.42% 16.96% 5.24%

Summary

Valneva beats Baxter International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company’s products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

