Contrasting CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Akamai Technologies and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 4 9 7 1 2.24 CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $92.39, suggesting a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

This table compares Akamai Technologies and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 10.40% 14.26% 6.50% CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and CooTek (Cayman)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $4.08 billion 2.70 $504.92 million $2.82 27.25 CooTek (Cayman) $272.15 million 0.00 $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats CooTek (Cayman) on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

