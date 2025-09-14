Critical Review: James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) and Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) and James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Installed Building Products and James Hardie Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products $2.94 billion 2.49 $256.60 million $8.99 29.82 James Hardie Industries $3.79 billion 2.27 $424.00 million $0.77 26.00

Risk and Volatility

James Hardie Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Installed Building Products. James Hardie Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Installed Building Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Installed Building Products and James Hardie Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products 2 10 2 0 2.00 James Hardie Industries 0 1 8 1 3.00

Installed Building Products currently has a consensus target price of $217.36, suggesting a potential downside of 18.92%. James Hardie Industries has a consensus target price of $33.27, suggesting a potential upside of 66.18%. Given James Hardie Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe James Hardie Industries is more favorable than Installed Building Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of James Hardie Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Installed Building Products and James Hardie Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products 8.45% 60.27% 13.91% James Hardie Industries 8.75% 27.95% 10.84%

Dividends

Installed Building Products pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. James Hardie Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Installed Building Products pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. James Hardie Industries pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats James Hardie Industries on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. It is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, the company installs a range of caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings; and waterproofing options, including sheet and hot applied waterproofing membranes, as well as deck coating, bentonite, and air and vapor systems. Further, it distributes spray foam insulation, metal building insulation, residential insulation, and mechanical and fabricated Styrofoam insulation, as well as accessories and equipment used in the insulation installation process; and manufactures cellulose insulation and specialty industrial fibers. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial and agricultural construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments. It offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories; and various fiber cement products for a range of applications, including external cladding, internal walls, ceilings, floors, soffits, fences, and facades. The company also provides fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards for use in the timber frame construction, dry lining, DIY, and structural fire protection applications. Its products are used in residential repair and remodel, and commercial and residential new construction markets James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.