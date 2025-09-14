Critical Review: Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -69.14% -26.92% Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76%

Volatility and Risk

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A -$74.75 million ($8.82) -1.41 Genocea Biosciences $1.91 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) N/A

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Genocea Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group. Finch Therapeutics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

