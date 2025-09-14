Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
