WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,537,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,286,309 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $22.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KLG. Zacks Research raised WK Kellogg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price objective on WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.88.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLG

WK Kellogg Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.24.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $611.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 1.31%.The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 2.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 4.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in WK Kellogg by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in WK Kellogg by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WK Kellogg by 7.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.