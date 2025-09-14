Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 68,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 32,996 shares.The stock last traded at $122.72 and had previously closed at $123.00.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

