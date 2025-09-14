Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.18). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

In related news, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,999 shares in the company, valued at $211,859.73. This trade represents a 17.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $30,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,093.90. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

