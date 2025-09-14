Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Everspin Tech Stock Down 0.9%

MRAM opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.29. Everspin Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Get Everspin Tech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everspin Tech news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $86,457.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,097.78. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,129 shares of company stock worth $217,484 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Tech

Everspin Tech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Everspin Tech by 132.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,586,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 902,489 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everspin Tech by 12.5% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 675,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Everspin Tech by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Everspin Tech by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.