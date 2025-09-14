Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
MRAM opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.29. Everspin Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.
In other Everspin Tech news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $86,457.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,097.78. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,129 shares of company stock worth $217,484 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
