Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% on Friday after B. Riley upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 313,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 289,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

TBPH has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jones Trading raised Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 326,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,596.02. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 48,635 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $720.15 million, a P/E ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

