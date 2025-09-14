Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.57. 3,195,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 10,636,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOSE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 13.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander Dimitrief sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 219,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,712. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 99,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $590,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 612,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,321.28. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 683,198 shares of company stock worth $4,010,778. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $39,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

