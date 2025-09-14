AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.63.

Shares of AN stock opened at $222.15 on Friday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.09.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,994 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $36,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,261,000 after purchasing an additional 219,474 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

